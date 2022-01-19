Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 6,754 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,409 shares of company stock worth $91,538,298. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.05.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

