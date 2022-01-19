Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,144,774 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637,411 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of Banco Bradesco worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,983,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929,948 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,333,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,795 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 400,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,078,074. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

