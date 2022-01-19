Bank of America Downgrades Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to Neutral

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of Weber stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 9,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73. Weber has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

