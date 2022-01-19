Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Upgraded to Buy by Barclays

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$165.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.22.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO traded down C$1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$146.91. The company had a trading volume of 588,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$139.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$94.90 and a 52 week high of C$150.34.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.