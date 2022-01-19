Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $321.57 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

