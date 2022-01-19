Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AON were worth $18,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $272.68 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $202.32 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.75.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.