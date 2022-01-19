Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 567,841 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.05% of UBS Group worth $29,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $7,682,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 116,892 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in UBS Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,084,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 119,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,556,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBS opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

