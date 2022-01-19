Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.92% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

