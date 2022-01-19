Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,266 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $57,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $370.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.