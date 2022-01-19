Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,613 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.