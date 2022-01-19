Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,769 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $44,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.