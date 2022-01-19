Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,863 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

