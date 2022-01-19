Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 31,631 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,631 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

