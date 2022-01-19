Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,887 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of Baidu worth $27,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 35.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.

BIDU stock opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average is $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

