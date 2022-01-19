Barclays PLC Buys 39,332 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of LivePerson worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in LivePerson by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LivePerson by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.