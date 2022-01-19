Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 476.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75.

