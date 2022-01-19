Barclays PLC Has $12.43 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of TopBuild worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $231.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.63.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

