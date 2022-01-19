Barclays PLC Purchases 73,274 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 257,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Shares of BAM opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

