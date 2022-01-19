Barclays PLC Sells 5,529 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of TopBuild worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in TopBuild by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,365,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $231.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.63.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

