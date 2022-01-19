Barclays PLC Sells 6,977 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Lithia Motors worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $310.25 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.29.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

