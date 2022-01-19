Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.70

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The stock has a market cap of $922.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

