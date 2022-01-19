Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 5.1% Higher

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.50. 864,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,669,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

