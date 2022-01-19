Bata (BTA) Market Cap Reaches $256,096.90

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Bata has a market cap of $256,096.90 and $187.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00328876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000857 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003524 BTC.

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

