Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Beacon has a total market cap of $522,581.62 and approximately $9,842.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032681 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000053 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

