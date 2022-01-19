Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $498.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 492.43 ($6.72), with a volume of 54571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493 ($6.73).

Several brokerages have commented on BEZ. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.69) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.25) to GBX 495 ($6.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 444.11 ($6.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 400.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

