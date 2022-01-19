Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 71.4% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $34,528.07 and $4,861.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.