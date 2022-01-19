BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Get BELIMO alerts:

OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $500.26 on Wednesday. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $7,916.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $556.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.02.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.