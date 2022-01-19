BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $500.26 on Wednesday. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $7,916.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $556.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.02.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

