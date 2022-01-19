Bella Protocol (BEL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.98 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.24 million and $6.98 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

