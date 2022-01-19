Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.40. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 47,816 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

