BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.20

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 603134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.