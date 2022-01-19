Belt Finance Reaches Market Cap of $16.74 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $16.74 million and approximately $316,974.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.30 or 0.07419128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00062422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,765.49 or 0.99946179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007626 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

