Berenberg Bank Lowers ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target to GBX 300

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($4.09) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.31.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM Power stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,448. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. ITM Power has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.