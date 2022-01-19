Berenberg Bank Lowers TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Price Target to GBX 315

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 315 ($4.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TTGPF stock remained flat at $$3.28 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. TT Electronics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.