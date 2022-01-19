Berenberg Bank Raises RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €42.50

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

