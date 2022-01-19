Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

