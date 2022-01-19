Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 28,198 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $19.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. The firm had revenue of $117.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.08 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

