Binamon Market Capitalization Achieves $8.14 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binamon has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.17 or 0.07427274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.46 or 0.99859312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars.

