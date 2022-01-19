BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.10 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $58.89 million and approximately $25.10 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $29.11 or 0.00069311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010185 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.00464004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

