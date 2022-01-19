BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

BCRX stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 27,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

