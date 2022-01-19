Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.23.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,869. Biogen has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.96. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

