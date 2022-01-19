BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.27.
NASDAQ BNTX traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.36. 99,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -1.37. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BioNTech by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
