BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.27.

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.36. 99,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -1.37. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BioNTech by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

