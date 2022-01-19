Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Up 8%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) rose 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 9,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 641,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

BRDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

