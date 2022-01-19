Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 102.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $222,785.15 and $75.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 95% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,077.18 or 0.99679700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00086734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003550 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00606754 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

