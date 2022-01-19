Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0025 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $96,522.56 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.64 or 0.99924481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00091636 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00307693 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00404575 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00160765 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001689 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,339,732 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.