Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $1.21 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $76.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00303831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00086300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00120549 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002148 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

