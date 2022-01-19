Bitradio Market Cap Tops $68,420.82 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $68,420.82 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.48 or 0.00707719 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,851,941 coins and its circulating supply is 10,851,937 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

