BitWhite Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $113,327.38 and approximately $92,615.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

