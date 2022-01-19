BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,656. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 32.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

