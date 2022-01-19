Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 5.1%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.59. 40,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,322,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 3.52.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Blink Charging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.