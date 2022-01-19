Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $269,315.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $269,315.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

